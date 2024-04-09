Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $270.51 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $274.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

