Piper Sandler Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $204.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $217.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.