Piper Sandler Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $85.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MET opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $4,603,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

