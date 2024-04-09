Piper Sandler Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $187.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $168.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.99. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

