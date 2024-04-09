Piper Sandler Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $220.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $195.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,124.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.