Piper Sandler Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $595.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $665.00 to $595.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.58. 143,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,615. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.21. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

