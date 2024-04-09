Pivotal Research Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $390.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $309.25 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $313.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after acquiring an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.