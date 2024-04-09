Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 1.01% of Plains GP worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after buying an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 333,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 258,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

