Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.05% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

NASDAQ PSNY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,481. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

