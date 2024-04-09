Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. 44,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 474.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $66,881,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.