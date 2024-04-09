Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671,796 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. 62,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,270. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

