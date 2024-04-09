PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

PPL stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

