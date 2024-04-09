PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 21,132 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 840,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,388. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

