PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 10,467 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $52,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 1,385,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

