PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,225,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $225.79. 1,160,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.66 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

