PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,767. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

