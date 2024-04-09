PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares during the period.

BATS NULV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,755 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

