PrairieView Partners LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 520,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,826. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

