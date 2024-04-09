PrairieView Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 559,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,994. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

