PrairieView Partners LLC Has $28.08 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.01. 455,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,498. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

