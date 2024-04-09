PrairieView Partners LLC Has $479,000 Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 207,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,562,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 44,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,959. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.