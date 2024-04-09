PrairieView Partners LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.22. 228,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,682. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

