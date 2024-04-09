PrairieView Partners LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

