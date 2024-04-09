PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.83. 229,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

