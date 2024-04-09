PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 97,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 2,641,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,130. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

