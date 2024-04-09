PrairieView Partners LLC Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. 294,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,103. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.