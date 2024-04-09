PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $360,472,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.61. 3,558,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,604. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

