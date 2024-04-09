PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.48. 2,501,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

