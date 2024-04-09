PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 637 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 251,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,122. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.