PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.42 and its 200-day moving average is $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

