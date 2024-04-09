PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.77. 1,841,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,958. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 861.39, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.