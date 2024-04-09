PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.88. The company had a trading volume of 102,159,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,085,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

