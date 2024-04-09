Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.21

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 4084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.11.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

