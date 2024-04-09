Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $48.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.30.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $14,608,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 902,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 104,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. Progyny has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
