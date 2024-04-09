ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Position Lowered by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up about 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 1.31% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 44,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $856.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

