Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. 381,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,473. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

