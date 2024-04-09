PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,627 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.02. 202,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

