PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,627 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTC Stock Down 0.2 %
PTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.02. 202,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.27.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC
Insider Activity at PTC
In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
