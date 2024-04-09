Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $485.39 million and $113.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00006711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.02 or 0.05098175 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00068634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

