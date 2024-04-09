QUASA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $155.52 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $200,445.16 and $155.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,051.33 or 1.00009635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00134029 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00140393 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

