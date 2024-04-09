R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.77 on Friday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,567 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,980 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 640,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,672 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

