Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,557,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588,804. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

