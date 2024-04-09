Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.39. 170,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,117. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

