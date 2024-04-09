Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

