Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

