Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,074 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. 543,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,847. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

