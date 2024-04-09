Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 342,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,007. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $690.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

