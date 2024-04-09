Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 768,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

