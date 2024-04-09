Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 120,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,869. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.