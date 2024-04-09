RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. Evercore ISI began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

