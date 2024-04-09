RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.08% of RB Global worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,470,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

RB Global Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

